Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on San Diego mountains in past 2 days

The winter storm, along with bringing days of heavy rain across San Diego, has also brought several inches of snow in the last two days to our mountains.

Snowfall levels fell to 4,000 feet elevation Tuesday night and another round of snow was expected overnight Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday for our mountains above 4,000 feet. We can expect an additional snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches with 10 to 14 inches on the highest peaks.

By Thursday morning, another 2 to 6 inches is expected below 5000 feet, 6 to 10 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, and 10 to 16 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet.

Winds can also be expected in our mountains gusting as high as 60 mph Wednesday night until early Thursday.

Snow fell in Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain creating icy roads and prompting some mountain communities to cancel classes for students.

The closures include:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

The snowfall has also given some sixth graders away at camp an unusual treat at the Cuyamaca Outdoor School. More than 400 students from Barnett Elementary School, Hawking STEAM Charter School, Vista Del Mar Elementary School, Vista Del Mar Elementary School and Design 39 Campus are enjoying a snow day.

The campers will be able to make some snowballs and snow angels as the camp educators have adapted their schedule to include snow into their curriculum, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

Late Tuesday, hail fell down in certain parts of the county. People who live in the South Bay including National City and Chula Vista.

Check for snow chain requirements

On early Wednesday, Sunrise Highway was closed from SR-79 to the 27.5-mile post marker due to heavy snow. Chain control is at level 1 for Sunrise Highway from Old HWY 80 to milepost 27.5.

Sunrise Hwy is now closed from SR79 to 27.5 mile post marker due to heavy snow.



Chain control level 1 is in effect for Sunrise Hwy from Old Hwy 80 to Mile post 27.5 — County of San Diego Department of Public Works (@sdcountydpw) February 7, 2024

Caltrans San Diego advises those who wish to visit the snow, to visit their website for the most up-to-date information on chain requirements and snow plows.

Check the snow camera at Laguna Mountain Lodge and Julian

Before you head up to the mountains, you can check out the snow conditions from the Laguna Mountian Lodge camera.

Snow conditions at Mount Laguna at noon on Feb. 7, 2024.

You can also check out snow conditions in Julian by checking out their webcam.

Snow conditions in Julian at noon on Feb. 7, 2024.

Wondering where to catch snow in San Diego? We have a full list of locations around the county below: