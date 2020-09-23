Winning Proposal for Tailgate Park's Transformation to Be Announced

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will announce Wednesday the winning proposal to redevelop a portion of downtown’s East Village Quarter into a hotspot for shops and housing near Petco Park.

The area known as Tailgate Park, which spans over four blocks of space between Imperial Avenue, K Street, 12th Avenue and 14th Street, will eventually become a downtown destination after the mayor announces the city’s decision.

At the moment, the San Diego Padres’ vision of the redevelopment is up against Brookfield Properties’ proposal. Both bids include the construction of housing units, open space and retail space.

In more detail, this is what the Padres’ pitch for Tailgate Park would include:

612 housing units that are priced at market rate and cover affordable housing

1.3 million square feet of space

236,000 square feet of open space

Parking garage

Brookfield Properties’ proposal calls for the following:

1.2 million square feet of mixed-use office and retail space

1,200 housing units

21,000 square-feet of market space

Culinary incubator for local restaurant startups

Faulconer will announce the city’s decision in a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Tailgate Park.