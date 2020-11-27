Where to ‘Shop Small' on Small Business Saturday 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we shop this year. San Diegans have been encouraged to "shop small" and support local businesses to help them during the pandemic.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, San Diegans will be able to participate in Small Business Saturday. It's a national shopping event that encourages residents to shop at independently-owned businesses in their neighborhoods. It's a big deal for the people behind the storefronts.

On Small Business Saturday, many of those retailers and restaurants are enticing shoppers to their doors with promises of deals and holiday fun. So, whether your searching for the perfect gift or looking for decorations to deck the halls, grab your shopping list and visit one of these neighborhoods on Nov. 30.

Downtown Cardiff

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit downtown Cardiff where you’ll find sidewalk sales, local specials, and pop-up shops. A limited edition print will be gifted to shoppers who make a purchase at certain businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Little Italy

Little Italy is celebrating Small Business Saturday until the end of December. Some locally owned business will be offering in-store specials and discounts for shoppers to enjoy, including longer business hours.

Mission Hills

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, while a centralized Shop Small event will not be taking place, the Mission Hills BID will continue to be a strong advocate by spreading the word to Shop Small all season long in order to help support our local businesses.

One Paseo

One Paseo in Del Mar has the perfect mix of large national tenants and small local businesses. The center features a selection of approximately 40 carefully curated shops and restaurants, including several locally-owned boutique businesses.

Carlsbad

The solopreneurs, Mom and Pop shops, and small family businesses are front and center as shoppers return to “main street” for good old fashioned customer service and exceptional variety.

With the health pandemic making group gatherings and events prohibitive this year, the Carlsbad Village Association (CVA) decided to host an innovative and interactive Treasure Hunt game instead that would enable individual shoppers, couples, and family units the opportunity to experience downtown Carlsbad and get to know the Village businesses, history, and iconic places a little bit better. The game will culminate at the conclusion of the Small Business Saturday weekend.

Save the Date! Saturday, Nov 28th is #SmallBusinessSaturday! Support the small and local businesses of #carlsbadvillage all day and throughout the entire holiday season.🎁⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Oceanside

Oceanside is celebrating Small Business Saturday all month long until December 20. Residents can support by participating local businesses safely and early in store and online. Oceanside will also be providing a "Downtown Coupon Book" from local shops.

There are so many small business shopping opportunities across San Diego County. Other neighborhoods supporting Small Business Saturday include Adams Avenue, North Park, in San Diego's Hillcrest neighborhood and in Poway. In Escondido, shoppers can win prizes by exploring the neighborhood and collecting stamps in their Escondido Small Business Saturday passport when they make a purchase.

Online

Chances are, someone you know is part of a small business. To find out, go to your Facebook page and search “Small Business Saturday.” Narrow your search to "your friends" and discover some great small businesses to support within your own friend group.