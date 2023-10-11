Where to get free glasses for the partial annular eclipse in San Diego

San Diego will get to experience a partial solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 -- the last annular solar eclipse viewable from the region for several decades -- and those who want to experience the phenomenon will need to prepare.

NASA says it is never safe to look at the sun -- even with a telescope or through a camera lens. And, because this year's eclipse is annular -- meaning the moon does not completely cover the sun -- you will need to view the event with safety glasses or a special tool that prevents the user from looking directly at the sun.

You can purchase safe solar viewing glasses online but time is of the essence. Luckily, there are several events in San Diego County offering free glasses for the eclipse on Saturday:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Join the San Diego Fleet Science Center for a viewing party in the heart of Balboa Park (near the fountain) and receive a free pair of NASA 3-D eclipse classes. The event is from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will have several special activities for the eclipse, including demonstrations, an astronomer to answer questions and a workshop to build your own solar viewer.

Each of the 37 San Diego Public Library locations have received a limited supply of solar eclipse-viewing glasses to be distributed to the public, a library spokesperson confirmed. Guests do not need a library card to obtain the glasses, but they are in very short supply. If you do miss out this time, the library system will also have a limited supply of glasses for the April 2024 total solar eclipse, which will be partially visible in San Diego.

Several branches are also hosting their own free event for guests to experience the partial annular eclipse.

In Linda Vista (2160 Ulric St., San Diego), attendees can create their own eclipse viewers and get a Moon Pie desert while supplies last between 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The Mission Hills/Hillcrest branch library (215 W. Washington Street, San Diego) will have special glasses for viewing and crafts for attendees.

Post-eclipse, elementary-age students can learn about the moon-sun system. During the 2-4 p.m. session, guests can also create pin-hole cameras that can be sued to view an eclipse. Register here.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen has details on how to catch the annular solar eclipse in San Diego.

If you can't get your hands on a free pair, here are some alternative options:

Build your own solar viewer

If you can't get your hands on safety glasses, create your own pinhole projector, which has a small hole opening to project the sun onto a nearby surface. Without looking at the sun, you'll be able to view the eclipse shadow as a projection. You can even use a strainer or your hands. Learn how here.

Purchase solar eclipse glasses

As a last resort, you could purchase solar eclipse glasses but make sure they are ISO-compliant. The American Astronomical Society, a NASA partner, has a list of authorized safe solar filter glasses and viewers. For a list of suppliers, click here.

There are even ISO-compliant filters for smartphones, according to the AAS, and solar eclipse glasses may also be sold at some national retailers, like Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart.