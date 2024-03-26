Where to get free glasses for April's eclipse in San Diego

When the moon crosses over the sun on April 8, 2024, San Diegans will get a chance to experience part of a total solar eclipse, but they need to be prepared.

NASA says it is never safe to look at the sun -- even with a telescope or through a camera lens. And, because San Diego is not in the path of totality -- meaning the moon won't completely cover the sun from our vantage point -- you will need to view the event with safety glasses or a special tool that prevents the user from looking directly at the sun.

You can purchase safe solar viewing glasses online but there are also several events in San Diego County offering free glasses for the eclipse:

Join the San Diego Fleet Science Center for a viewing party in the heart of Balboa Park (near the fountain) and receive a free pair of NASA 3-D eclipse classes. The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (with the sun's maximum coverage at about 11:11 a.m.) and will have several special activities, including demonstrations, an astronomer to answer questions and a workshop to build your own solar viewer.

The Fleet also has viewing glasses available for purchase at the North Star Science Store ahead of the event.

With a ticket to the Fleet Science Center, you can also experience full totality. A live feed will let guests feel like they're in the path of totality from inside the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater.

Each of the 37 San Diego Public Library locations have received a limited supply of solar eclipse-viewing glasses to be distributed to the public, a library spokesperson confirmed.

Guests do not need a library card to obtain the glasses, but they are in very short supply -- and some branches may even be sold out already. Guests will be limited to two pairs of glasses per household.

Several branches are also hosting their own free events for leading up to or during the total eclipse.

At the Balboa Library on April 3, guests can create their own eclipse viewers out of a cereal box for the event starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library will host their own viewing party on the Cass Street Plaza. Thre will be activities and viewers to share.

Let your little ones learn about the eclipse at a special storytime at the Carmel Mountain Ranch branch libary on April 3.

For a full list of events, click here.

If you can't get your hands on a free pair, here are some alternative options:

Build your own solar viewer

If you can't get your hands on safety glasses, create your own pinhole projector, which has a small hole opening to project the sun onto a nearby surface. Without looking at the sun, you'll be able to view the eclipse shadow as a projection. You can even use a strainer or your hands. Learn how here.

Purchase solar eclipse glasses

As a last resort, you could purchase solar eclipse glasses but make sure they are ISO-compliant. The American Astronomical Society, a NASA partner, has a list of authorized safe solar filter glasses and viewers. For a list of suppliers, click here.

There are even ISO-compliant filters for smartphones, according to the AAS, and solar eclipse glasses may also be sold at some national retailers, like Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart.