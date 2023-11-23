What's open, closed for Thanksgiving Day 2023 in San Diego County

Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:

Closed

All administrative offices in both the city and the county

All city recreation centers and city pools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 25.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed on Thursday, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Municipal Gym and Municipal Gym. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules

including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Municipal Gym and Municipal Gym. The city recommends checking individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules All city reservoirs

All libraries will be closed

All animal shelters will be closed for the holiday

The Tecolote Nature Center and the Mission Trails Visitor Center

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices

The Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call 911 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657

The Personnel Department's Employment Information Center, Testing and Background/Fingerprinting offices will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 23.

and will be on Thursday, Nov. 23. Development Services Department (DSD) permitting services will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 23, and on Friday, Nov. 24. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Open

Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open at their normal hours

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

Mission Trails Regional Park

Chollas Lake

All City skate parks and open-space trails

MTS

MTS bus and trolley will operate on a Sunday service.

All MTS Access subscriptions are canceled on Thanksgiving. Subscription passengers who want service on this day must call to arrange transportation.

Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290 will not be operating on Thursday.

Rural Route 892 will not be on service Thursday but will instead run on Wed. Nov. 22.

Rural Route 888, 891 and 894 will not be in service.

Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection Routes 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 will not be in service.

Click here to view more details on the service changes.

Parking

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Trash Pickup and Disposal

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup will not be collected on Thursday, Nov. 34. Thursday's normally scheduled collection will occur on Friday, Nov. 24 and Friday's collection will occur on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 23. Container sales will also be CLOSED. For regular hours and questions, call 858-694-7000.

Police and Fire Agencies

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.