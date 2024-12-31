The reporters, writers and producers at NBC 7 researched, crafted and created thousands and thousands of stories about San Diego this past year, but only 10 can make our Top 10 list of most-clicked local stories of 2024. From fires to floods and everything in between, it was an unforgettable news year in San Diego County:

No. 10: Tragedy strikes in North County

No. 9: A school threat investigation takes a surprising, scary turn

No. 8: An unprecedented storm that upended thousands of lives

No. 7: Superstar high-school athlete's brush with the law comes to an end

No. 6: International incident at border caught on camera

No. 5: Social media brought him fame, then infamy

No. 4: Not all superheroes need capes to fly

No. 3: A brush fire sparks in a shocking location

No. 2: A massive retail-theft ring with San Diego roots

No. 1: An inferno rages on the water