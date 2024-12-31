San Diego County

What were NBC 7's most clicked-on local stories of 2024?

From fires to floods and everything in between, it was an unforgettable news year in San Diego County:

No. 10: Tragedy strikes in North County

2 Navy sailors among 3 dead in crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

No. 9: A school threat investigation takes a surprising, scary turn

Student, father arrested, RPGs found after threat to Rancho Bernardo High School

No. 8: An unprecedented storm that upended thousands of lives

Historic storm prompts road closures, school closures, major flooding in San Diego County

No. 7: Superstar high-school athlete's brush with the law comes to an end

Former San Diego basketball star Mikey Williams sentenced in shooting case

No. 6: International incident at border caught on camera

Questions remain after Customs and Border Protection officers detain family at gunpoint

No. 5: Social media brought him fame, then infamy

‘He will die in prison': San Diego TikToker Ali Abulaban sentenced for murdering wife, her friend

No. 4: Not all superheroes need capes to fly

Off-duty SDPD officers helped stop Alaska Airlines cockpit from being stormed

No. 3: A brush fire sparks in a shocking location

Del Mar Heights brush fire burns 23 acres; 2 firefighters injured

No. 2: A massive retail-theft ring with San Diego roots

Bonsall woman is suspected mastermind of $8M retail theft ring that hit 200+ Ulta stores

No. 1: An inferno rages on the water

Massive blaze burns at iconic Oceanside Pier

