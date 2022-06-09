What to Know: City Implements New Water Use Restrictions

What to Know

The City of San Diego will begin implementing year-long severe water restrictions for all water customers starting Friday, per a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As instructed by the governor, the State Water Resources Control Board has adopted the emergency water conservation regulation by asking water agencies at the local level to take swift action in conserving California's water.

As such, City of San Diego water customers will be taking on Level 2 restrictions outlined in the city's Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

Water restrictions under Level 2 include all the following actions for City of San Diego customers:

Areas with no irrigation system must use a hand-held hose with a shutoff nozzle, a hand-held container, or a garden hose sprinkler system on a timer.

Irrigation is prohibited during and within 48 hours of a rain event.

Landscape irrigation is limited to no more than three days per week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. This does not apply to commercial growers or nurseries, nor to the irrigation of golf course greens and trees.

Use of recycled or non-potable water, when available, is required for construction purposes.

Washing of vehicles at residences is prohibited. Washing is still permitted at commercial car washes.

Starting tomorrow, the City is upgrading to Level 2 water restrictions for all customers, following a statewide order from @CAgovernor Newsom, due to drought conditions. Residents can take advantage of City rebates to save water and money. Learn more: https://t.co/iLStMmTtTd pic.twitter.com/fosJdV9Ryp — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) June 9, 2022

“We are asking San Diegans to take these steps now, so we can help avoid a more dire situation in the near future,” said Juan Guerreiro, Director of the City of San Diego's Public Utilities Department. “Water is a precious resource and we must use our water wisely. We hope San Diegans will take the new restrictions to heart and take advantage of the range of rebates and water-saving tips offered.”

The city offers multiple rebates for rain barrels and gutters, turf replacement, irrigation control systems, and gray water systems, among others. Tips from the city can also help steer customers to using less water inside and outside their homes.

The city's new water restrictions apply to not only homes but also to facilities and properties.

Currently, the City of San Diego is working with every city department to adopt these water conservation practices. The city has already switched landscapes at municipal facilities into hardscapes, used drought-resistant plantings, and has been using water-saving devices in new and renovated buildings such as libraries and fire stations.

Extreme drought conditions in Northern California and throughout the west have required all Californians to do their part in reducing water use, despite San Diego having already secured a stable water supply for its region. The majority of San Diego's water is bought from the San Diego County Water Authority.

In order to diminish the city's reliance on imported water, the city is working to create drought-proof supplies sourced locally like the Pure Water Program, which seeks to secure almost 50% of the city's drinking water by 2035.

If you spot water waste happening, you can report it through the city's Get It Done app, call 619-533-5271, or email waterwaste@sandiego.gov.

For more information on Level 2 water restrictions, rebates, and water-saving tips, visit www.wastenowater.org.