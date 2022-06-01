New Water Restrictions in Effect for Millions Across Southern California

This summer, some will be taking shorter showers and lawns will turn yellow as Southern Californians try to conserve water during the drought.

While it mostly affects the Los Angeles area, all Californians are being asked to save water.

Last month -- when the state water board approved rules that went into effect on Wednesday -- Governor Gavin Newsom said in part, “These conservation measures are increasingly important as we enter the summer months. I’m asking all Californians to step up because every single drop counts.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

San Diego County’s 24 water districts set their own regulations to save up to 20% of water. In Los Angeles, the Metropolitan Water District is calling for a 35% reduction in water use.

The Vallecitos Water District in San Marcos serves 105,000 customers.

Homeowners are allowed to water their lawn three days a week but only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., to avoid losing water to evaporation. Restaurants can only serve water upon request. And hotels give you the option to not have your towels and linens washed every day.

To help the state reach its goal, the district’s water conservation supervisor Chris Robbins suggests people knock a minute off their shower time, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes and turn running water off when washing your hands and brushing your teeth.

“Everybody has to give a little and do their part,” Robbins said.

Check with your local water district to see what new rules are in place. If you are defiant after a warning, you could be fined.

The most recent drought started in December 2011 and lasted until March 2019.