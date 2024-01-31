What to know about the mighty atmospheric river arriving in San Diego

Less than two weeks after a historically severe winter storm led to disastrous local flooding and government state-of-emergency declarations, another significant series of rainy, blustery days is bearing down on the San Diego area starting Wednesday.

A few showers could move in overnight on Wednesday, beginning near 10 p.m., then the rain will move in throughout the morning commute Thursday. Rainfall will get heavier through the morning and into the early afternoon. By Thursday afternoon, most of the rain will have moved east.

This shows a simulated *rough estimate* of timing and intensity (simulated radar) for tomorrow's storm. The streamlines are also a simulation of winds tomorrow.



Flood Watches, Wind Advisories, and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect, see here: https://t.co/UUIe5dbXDT #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1IL3cYOGHb — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 31, 2024

There is also a chance of thunderstorms Thursday, with very gusty onshore winds, prompting officials at the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the coast and inland valleys. Gusts may reach 40-50 mph along the coast, peaking near 45 mph inland. While San Diego's mountains are not under the wind advisory, gusts there could be up to 40 mph.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire county for Thursday. Rain totals from Thursday could be between 1.5-2 inches or more along the coast and in inland valleys, with localized flooding expected in areas experiencing heavy rain. Up to 3 inches of rain may drop on coastal mountain slopes. Rainfall rates of a half-inch to nearly an inch per hour will be possible.

Additionally, in coastal communities, the federal agency slated a high-surf advisory from 2 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sanchez explains how the first El Niño pattern in four years will impact San Diego's winter weather.

Although the weekend begins drier, another storm system arrives Sunday, which could last deep into next week, with several days of rain possible.

Last week, the city and county of San Diego, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, declared states of emergency due to the disastrously heavy precipitation, which destroyed hundreds of homes. Much of the most acute destruction occurred in southeastern San Diego, notably the communities of Encanto, Logan Heights, Mountain View and Southcrest.

The wettest day during the storm, Jan. 22, was the fourth-wettest in San Diego since 1850, according to the weather service.

In the wake of last week's historic storm, local officials have been busy preparing for what could be, but hopefully won't be, Round 2.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the city will issue a voluntary evacuation warning for multiple neighborhoods ahead of the next storm. NBC 7's Brooke Martell breaks down what you need to know.

City of San Diego issues evacuation warning amid storm preparations

As the storm moved toward the city of San Diego, Mayor Todd Gloria and others held a news conference discussing steps officials had taken in anticipation of another heavy rainfall.

At the conference, Gloria said his office would be issuing an evacuation warning to residents in low-lying areas that endured flooding last week, including the communities near Chollas Creek like Southcrest and Shelltown, and also to the south, in San Ysidro. During the week, Red Cross officials estimated that as many as 500 homes in those neighborhoods, as well as Encanto and Mountain View, were believed to have experienced some sort of flooding. The warning was just that, for now, with residents being urged to prepare if evacuation becomes necessary.

City workers were dispatched after the storm to Chollas Creek, a natural, concrete-lined flood channel filled with decades of growing flora as well as trash and other debris that had overflowed its banks, in some cases, accompanied by blocked flood drains, creating a flood plain in Southeast San Diego.

More than 100 city staff members and contractors have inspected and performed emergency clearing of channels, said Bethany Bezak, who is the director of the city's transportation department, adding that more than four miles of channels were cleared or inspected in the past five days.

Chollas Creek, from Beta and Birch roads to Ocean View and Cottonwood Creek, from Osborne to 43rd streets will be fully cleared by Wednesday evening, Bezak said

"Given what we saw last Monday, the ground in these communities remains saturated, the significant clearing that has been accomplished in these storm channels and storm culverts, today, we will be taking an extra precaution to protect the residents of these communities," Gloria said, regarding the evacuation warming. "This is not an evacuation order, this warning is voluntary and it is designed to encourage residents in these flood-prone communities to prepare if and when evacuation does become necessary."

Officials are urging residents to gather any documents and belongings they still have after last week's flooding and to make sure they have a plan for their families and pets if major flooding occurs, the mayor added. Those who are able should seek other housing accommodations, Gloria said.

Colin Stowell, who is the chief of the San Diego Fire-Rescue, said Wednesday that extra staff are being brought on during the storm, plus there are plans to add an additional eight swift-water rescue teams from its lifeguard division, which will be deployed across the city in flood-prone areas.

Two additional swift water rescue teams that are funded by the California Office of Emergency Services that will be dedicated to Southcrest/Southeast San Diego areas will be brought in.

The city is also establishing a shelter at the municipal gym in Balboa Park and will provide transportation to those who need it.

If an evacuation order is issued, officers from the San Diego Police Department will be going door-to-door to make sure people got out.

The Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties has set up an overnight shelter at Lincoln High School in the 4700 block of Imperial Avenue. The Red Cross San Diego can be reached by phone at 858-309-1200.

San Diego County supervisors and volunteers are getting ready ahead of the next winter storm. NBC 7's Shandel Menezes has more from one of the volunteer locations in Mountain View.

County urges residents to plan ahead, sign up for alerts, get storm updates

The city of San Diego was not alone last week in suffering the effects of the torrential rain. The communities of Spring Valley, La Mesa, National City, Coronado and Lemon Grove also felt the brunt of the storm and are still working on mitigation more than 10 days later.

San Diego county leaders are urging residents to prepare for the storm Thursday, advising residents to stay home if they could and avoiding areas that could flood if they must leave home.

"If you live in a flood-prone area, take necessary precautions, protect your family and property, have a plan and a go kit so you are ready," County Emergency Services Director Jeff Toney said.

Among the tips county officials issued Wednesday included:

Monitor the weather and news to stay informed of the latest developments

Register your cell phone here to receive alerts and updates on storm conditions

Evacuate immediately if told to evacuate or if you feel unsafe. Groups should discuss where to reunite if separated since phone service might not be reliable. If evacuated, disconnect all electrical appliances, turn off electricity at the panel, gas service at the meter and water at the main valve

Get to the highest level of a building if trapped. Get on the roof only if necessary and, once there, signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.

Avoid walking, swimming or driving through flood waters

Make plans for different times of the day to account for when family members are at work, school or other obligations

Contact your healthcare provider if you are sick and need medical attention. Wait for further care instructions and shelter in place, if possible. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911

The county is also urging residents to microchip their pets and have an evacuation plan for those animals and to not leave pets chained up outside during the storm.

NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada breaks down tips for drivers if you must drive during tomorrow's storm.

Drivers urged to avoid driving through standing water

CHP officers responded to an astounding 1,800-plus calls during last week's storm, 700 more than the week before.

For Thursday, drivers are being urged to avoid flooded areas and, if they can't to exercise extreme caution driving through standing water. Also, before you drive, check your route before leaving so you can be aware of any road closures. Then, once you’re on the road, make sure your headlights and windshield wipers are on — and slow down.

“... slow down, be patient and then be observant of the existing road conditions," Caltrans Division chief Shawn Rizutto told NBC 7 on Wednesday. "You can't go the speed limit. Whenever you're in a torrential downpour, you have to slow down. So, there's hydroplaning, all of those things. Make sure that your car is in good operating condition. That's another thing. If you have tires that don't have good tread, then you're not going to have good traction."

Anlleyn Venegas, an expert with AAA said drivers should never go through standing water.

“Driving into flooded areas or freeways could really damage someone’s vehicle, but also it can place them in danger, most of the time is hard to tell how deep the water is on the road so don’t just don’t drive into a large water covered area,” Venegas said.

Simple rule: If you encounter a flooded road, turn around or back up if at all possible. If you've gone too far and your vehicle is no longer operational, call 911 and wait for help to arrive.

Caltrans, with crews on call 24/7, will begin storm patrol on Wednesday and are urging county residents to call 911 if they encounter a flooded road.

What should you do to prepare for the storm?

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home;

Place sandbags where necessary

Keep the lid securely closed on the trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

Sign up for Alert San Diego notifications for all your telephone numbers

Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done application or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Where can you get sandbags?

Click here for a list of locations in San Diego. The county has a list of sandbag locations for people living in both unincorporated regions and incorporated areas.

Several cities and organizations are offering free sandbags to residents. For a full list, click here.

Support for homeless river residents ahead of the storm

Many of the homeless people living along the San Diego River are still grappling with the aftermath of last week’s floods.

“A few of my friends almost drowned because of the way it came in so quickly,” one said.

The flooding happened in a matter of minutes, rising quickly to waist-deep levels.

“You can see where the water got to,” the San Diego River Foundation's Sarah Hutmacher said Wednesday, pointing to a tent. “There's a distinction water line that's halfway up that tent. [And] there's still standing water in that tent.”

Many of the homeless escaping the flood last week left behind ID and documents needed to get into shelters, along with their medications. Hutmacher worked this week with homeless outreach workers from PATH to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Teams are making their way up and down the river alerting as many residents as possible about the approaching storm.

While those preparations may not be necessary on Monday, forecasters are anticipating another wet week in our immediate future.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.