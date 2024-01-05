National Hockey League

Weekend sports games at Pechanga Arena postponed due to water main break

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Pechanga Arena
Getty Images

San Diego Gulls and San Diego Sockers games have been postponed this weekend due to a water main break at the Pechanga Arena.

The water main break has significantly affected the event level of the arena, according to the San Diego Gulls.

Both Friday and Saturday's games for the San Diego Gulls against the Bakersfield Condors will be postponed. Information about the rescheduling of games and ticket details will be communicated in the following days.

Sunday's San Diego Sockers game against the Texas Outlaws was also postponed. The rescheduled game and ticket information will be announced at a later date, San Diego Sockers announced.

No other information was available.

