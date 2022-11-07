Weather: Pacific Storm to Bring Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds in San Diego County

Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County on Monday, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds through the middle of the week.

Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. The storm was on track to bring heavy rainfall as well as gusty south and southwest winds on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Total precipitation was predicted to be 2 to 4 inches in the San Diego County mountains, 1 to 1.75 inches for coastal and valley areas, a half inch to 1 inch for the high deserts and a quarter inch to three-quarters of an inch for the lower deserts.

As the storm dives south on Tuesday, an atmospheric river was expected to move into the region and deliver more widespread, heavier rainfall through Tuesday night, while southwest winds simultaneously increase. Colder air was expected to move in Tuesday night through Wednesday, with snow levels lowering.

The showers should lessen in coverage throughout Wednesday as the storm departs to the east.

Temperatures in San Diego were predicted to be in the mid-60s throughout the week, with lows dropping from around 60 on Monday and Tuesday to 50 Wednesday and the upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

No marine weather hazards were expected through Monday, but gusts up to 30 knots are possible Tuesday. Seas were predicted to build as well, possibly to 6 to 8 feet. Conditions Monday night through Wednesday could be hazardous to small craft.