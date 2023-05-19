Water Main Break Leads to Sinkhole Near Scripps Ranch High School

A water main break flooded streets, resulting in the opening of a sinkhole Friday morning near Scripps Ranch High School, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident was reported some time before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Scripps Ranch Boulevard and Scripps Lake Drive. There, water began to emerge from below the surface of the road and flooded the area. Crews were able to stop the water flow by 8:30 a.m., but a sinkhole ensued.

As a result of the issue, Scripps Ranch Boulevard will be closed from Scripps Lake Drive to Meanley Drive until further notice. The closure will impact commutes to Scripps Ranch High School, which is just off the corner of the intersection the incident took place.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The cause of the water main break is unclear. No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the incident.