Home Prices in San Diego Back on the Rise, But Still Lower Than Spring 2022 Highs: Report

Prices of homes in San Diego County edged up in April for the second straight month, but still remained below the prices of a year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Thursday.

The median sale price of a single-family home in the county was $930,000 last month, up from $915,000 in March, but down from $975,000 in April 2022, according to the association.

In April, San Diego County's ratio of new houses for sale to new houses sold was 1.9, a slight rise from 1.7 in March. The ratio in April 2022 was 1.6, according to CAR's survey. Time on the market last month was 12 days.

Statewide, April's sales pace was down 4.7% on a monthly basis from 281,050 in March and down 36.1% from a year ago, when a revised 418,970 homes were sold on an annualized basis, the report stated.

Sales of existing single-family homes in California remained below the 300,000-unit pace for the seventh consecutive month in April.

"While home sales declined in April, the market is getting more competitive as we're seeing time on the market before selling down to 20 days in April from 33 days in January and the share of homes sold above asking price double from one in five at the beginning of the year to more than two in five in April," said CAR President Jennifer Branchini.

"This increase in market competition continued to provide support to the statewide median home price in April, which climbed above $800,000 for the first time in six months."