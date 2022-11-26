Water Contact Warning Lifted for Silver Strand Shoreline

A water contact warning was lifted Saturday for Silver Strand Shoreline, one day after it was issued.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said recent water quality samples met state health standards.

In a news release Friday, the DEHQ advised Silver Strand beachgoers that "bacteria levels exceed state health standards, and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness."

The county also listed swell conditions that push ocean waters north, also known as transboundary flows, as a factor.

On Thanksgiving Day, the county lifted a warning for the shoreline after officials said recent water quality samples met state health standards.

The Imperial Beach shoreline remained under warning, due to higher- than-normal bacteria levels in the waters and possible sewage contamination, according to the department. South swell conditions were also a factor.

Advisories continue for the Children's Pool in La Jolla, the Ocean Beach Dog Beach at San Diego River Outlet and the San Dieguito River outlet in Del Mar.

According to the county, those bodies of water have bacteria levels that exceed state health standards and may cause illness.