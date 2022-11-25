national parks

Zion National Park Visitor Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip With Husband

The hikers were slowed by the cold weather, officials said

George Frey/Getty Images

A hiker was found dead on a Zion National Park trail in Utah this week after her husband went to get help amid freezing temperatures, park officials said Thursday.

The 31-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, set out Tuesday with her 33-year-old husband on a permitted, 16-mile overnight hike along the park's Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The hikers were slowed by the cold weather, officials said.

