Water contact closures and advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Check this list of water contact closures and advisories before heading into the water

By City News Service

Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches that is in effect Saturday.

Water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove-Vacation Isle;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' South;

-- Torrey Pines State Beach, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon Outlet - 500' North and South

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

