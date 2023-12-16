Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures issued for these beaches:

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories issued for these beaches

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- Mission Beach, South Beach Jetty.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.