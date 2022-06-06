South Park

WATCH: Woman Steals Car From DoorDash Driver, Slams Into South Park Flower Shop

The driver blew through the stop sign at Fern and Grape streets in South Park and slammed into the corner of Native Poppy, then got out of the car and ran away

By NBC 7 Staff

An apparent car-jacking ended with good Samaritans chasing down the suspect who ditched the car after slamming into South Park flower shop.

San Diego Police Department investigators say a DoorDash driver was making a delivery nearby and left the car running. A woman jumped into running car and drove off.

The delivery driver jumped on the hood to try and stop her, according to police, but he fell off the car.

The carjacker then hit a number of parked cars before crashing into Native Poppy at the intersection of Fern and Grape Streets.

People nearby, could not believe what they saw.

“They blew past us, blew through the stop sign, over the curb, through a bollard, through a monument and hit the building,” witness George Fletcher told NBC 7.

Another witness sat down at a nearby table and was glad he didn’t choose his usual spot.

“I usually pick that spot, where it ran through, but this time I sit down a little bit this way and I dove off,” he said.

A surveillance camera from a business across the street caught the carjacker exit the car in a cloud of dust and run east along Grape Street. Moments later, witnesses can be seen chasing after the suspect.

The door dash driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

