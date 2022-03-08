WATCH: Theft Suspect Armed With Baseball Bat Takes Swing at El Cajon Officer

The El Cajon Police Department released body camera footage showing a theft suspect taking a swing at an officer with a baseball bat outside of a Walmart last Friday.

The suspect ignored repeated commands to drop the bat, then charged at the officer right outside the front doors of the store at around 3:45 p.m.

Warning: This video contains graphic footage and language.

An El Cajon officer's body camera shows a theft suspect charge the officer and swing a metal baseball bat at him. (Video courtesy of El Cajon Police Department).

ECPD was called to the Walmart at 605 Fletcher Parkway, near Interstate 8, by the store's loss prevention team, which reported the suspect -- later identified as 26-year-old Julian Sebastien Kurko -- was attempting to steal sporting goods and threatening employees with an aluminum bat, according to the department's Lt. Will Guerin.

An officer arrived on scene about two minutes after the call was placed and encountered Kurko as he was exiting the store with the bat.

In the footage released Monday, the officer can be heard asking Kurko if they could sit down and talk. The officer can be heard asking Kurko to drop the bat three times before he charges at the officer and takes a swing.



As the officer and Kurko scuffle, the officer can be heard calling for backup, and Kurko can be heard telling the officer he wants to kill him. The officer suffered minor injuries and has since returned to full duty, ECPD said.

As of Monday, Kurko was in custody at San Diego County Jail facing charges of attempted murder on a police officer and armed robbery.

Authorities also learned Kurko had three felony convictions for violent crimes between 2014 and 2019, and law enforcement officers were victims in two of the crimes.