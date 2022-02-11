Watch: San Diego's Cutwater Spirits Running Super Bowl Spot Again This Year

For the second year in a row, San Diego's Cutwater Spirits is running spots during the Super Bowl, which airs on NBC 7.

The distillery's ad will air during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, when the Bengals take on the Rams up at SoFi Stadium, but can also be seen on YouTube.

Cutwater Spirits, which is known for its selection of pre-mixed, colorfully canned cocktails. was co-founded by Yuseff Cherney and Earl Kight, and has cocktail offerings spanning tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. The company was purchased in 2019 by Anheuser-Busch.

Its 2022 tongue-in-cheek take on "the lazy ones" is likely to resonate with all the couch potatoes setting up shop for the big game. The 30- and 60-second Cutwater ads were inspired by Apple’s Think different spots, which started with the line “Here’s to the crazy ones."

Cutwater Aired Ad During Super Bowl LV in 2021

Last year's ad from the distillery showed people "cutting out" of everyday life and the daily grind to enjoy things like hiking, swimming at a lake, and camping -- with a Cutwater cocktail in hand.

At the end, the brand's logo is shown, which also features the words, "San Diego, California."



The company runs its operations out of its 50,000-square-foot facility on Distribution Avenue in San Diego's Miramar neighborhood and also houses Cutwater’s tasting room and restaurant.

The brand’s 2021 campaign was paired with a digital “Cut Out” initiative featuring actress Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd on the series “Schitt’s Creek.” According to Cutwater, Hampshire is a “longtime cut out enthusiast.”

In the digital extras, Hampshire shared her at-home interpretations of the “Cut Out” theme.

“Listen, most of the time, I don’t even know what day it is,” Hampshire said in a press release for Cutwater Spirits. “But I’m OK with that because cutting out doesn't judge you for mixing weekends with weekdays. Cutting out is living in the moment, like watching other people hike while cracking open a canned White Russian that tastes like dessert. You’re welcome.”

Real cocktails made with our award-winning spirits. Ready when you are.⁠#CutOutWithCutwater pic.twitter.com/1meZrmOef1 — Cutwater Spirits (@CutwaterSpirits) January 27, 2021

Saint Archer Brewing Ad Aired in 2020

During the NFL’s big game in 2020, Miramar-based Saint Archer Brewing Company (under Molson Coors), debuted a TV ad for its Saint Archer Gold beer that featured pro skateboarder Paul Rodriguez.

In that ad, Rodriguez, also the co-founder of Saint Archer, cruised on his skateboard through famous, scenic San Diego spots from downtown to Ocean Beach, taking in the views from Sunset Cliffs.