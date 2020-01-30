Local Brewery Pays Homage to Its San Diego Roots in Super Bowl Commercial

Commercials are always a must-see during Super Bowl Sunday – and this year, San Diego streets will get 30-seconds in that spotlight.

Miramar-based Saint Archer Brewing Company, under Molson Coors, is debuting a new commercial for the Super Bowl, spotlighting infamous San Diego spots from downtown to Ocean Beach. The ad is a part of a $20-million-dollar marketing campaign introducing their premium light beer, Saint Archer Gold.

Credit: Saint Archer Brewing Co. Molson Coors Beverage Company

The commercial takes viewers on a skateboard ride alongside Paul Rodriguez, co-founder of the brewery and professional skateboarder. Rodriguez coasts through the streets of Ocean Beach---boasting the ocean views from Sunset Cliffs and skating along a pedestrian bridge overlooking downtown San Diego.

The commercial is called “Patience” and will be seen in more than 70 markets across the country on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Molson Coors Beverage Company for Saint Archer Brewing Company.

Back in 2015, MillerCoors LLC acquired a majority of Saint Archer Brewing Company. And, while the San Diego-founded craft beer brand is a part of a big beer group now, the new commercial appears to be a tribute to its roots in San Diego.

"We’re not just introducing the country to a new beer, we’re introducing them to the Saint Archer brand,” says Brad Nadal, President of Saint Archer Brewing Company in a statement. “Saint Archer was founded by skaters, surfers, artists and creatives who put real value in embracing life’s journey. So it was important our soul came through – In the beer and in the story of Saint Archer Gold.”