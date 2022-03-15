WATCH: Reports of Armed Student at Lincoln High School, 1 in Custody: SDPD

One person reportedly armed with a gun on the campus of Lincoln High School was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

SDPD sent SWAT officers to the school at around 3 p.m. Officer Sarah Foster said one person had been taken into custody as of 3:23 p.m. and no shots were fired.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the campus and saw police take a man out of a squad car, put him on a gurney and load him into an ambulance.

Lincoln High School is located at Imperial Avenue and South Willie James Jones Avenue in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

