Watch: Officers Pursue Wrong-Way Freeway Driver in LA, Orange Counties

By NBC4 staff

A driver in a stolen car traveled the wrong way on a busy Orange County freeway during a chase that began south of downtown Los Angeles.

Details about the car theft were not immediately available. NBC Los Angeles is attempting to confirm that the driver is wanted for a carjacking.

The Honda sedan driver was on the 5 Freeway south of downtown Los Angeles before exiting onto streets in Bell Gardens. The chase continued back on the 5 Freeway and into Orange County.

The chase took a stunning twist when the driver made a U-turn and traveled the wrong way on the 5 Freeway, continuing north for several miles in southbound lanes. Law enforcement officers stopped traffic in the Buena Park area, where the driver pulled over on the side of the freeway.

The driver eventually continued on the freeway and exited onto Beach Boulevard, where officers used a PIT maneuver to spin the car. The driver reversed and continued driving in Fullerton, Buena Park and La Mirada.

