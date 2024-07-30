Smoke plume from Border 66 brush fire towers above East County

Firefighters in the remote backcountry of San Diego County began battling a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire has named it the #Border66Fire. So far, it has burned nearly 300 acres so near the base of Tecate Peak, which is southwest of the community of Potrero.

The fire, which is being fought from the ground and from the air, has a moderate rate of spread, officials tweeted. Flames from the fire have crossed the border into Mexico as well, according to Cal Fire.

Both fixed-wing aircraft and firefighting helicopters are in the air above the fire, making water and fire-retardant drops.

#Border66Fire [update] The fire is now 296 acres and is partially on the Mexico side of the U.S. Border. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 30, 2024

A large plume of smoke from the fire, which is near Border Road, is visible for miles around.

Cal Fire said at about 1:20 p.m. that no structures are threatened by the fire and that the air attack was making good progress fighting the fire.

