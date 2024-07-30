Wildfires

Smoke plume from Border 66 brush fire towers above East County

The blaze southwest of Potrero has charred nearly 300 acres so far, officials said

By Eric S. Page

A shot of the Border 66 Fire southwest of Potrero in East County
Firefighters in the remote backcountry of San Diego County began battling a blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire has named it the #Border66Fire. So far, it has burned nearly 300 acres so near the base of Tecate Peak, which is southwest of the community of Potrero.

The fire, which is being fought from the ground and from the air, has a moderate rate of spread, officials tweeted. Flames from the fire have crossed the border into Mexico as well, according to Cal Fire.

Both fixed-wing aircraft and firefighting helicopters are in the air above the fire, making water and fire-retardant drops.

A large plume of smoke from the fire, which is near Border Road, is visible for miles around.

Cal Fire said at about 1:20 p.m. that no structures are threatened by the fire and that the air attack was making good progress fighting the fire.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.

Wildfires
