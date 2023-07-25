MCAS Miramar

WATCH LIVE: Ground and air crews fighting a brush fire near MCAS Miramar

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego fire crews are working to put out a fire that broke out near the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air on a hot Tuesday afternoon.

Both ground and air crews were sent to put out the fire, which is burning near Sycamore Canyon. Smoke from the fire was seen billowing over several large buildings near the fire.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 shows a long line of fire burning in an area with a lot of dry brush and hills. Air crews could be seen overhead dropping water onto the fire.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the base posted on social media site X that the blaze began during an explosive ordinance disposal detonation a little after 2:30 p.m. Officials said the Miramar Fire Department and an all-Marine hand crew were fighting the flames on the ground with assistance from San Diego Fire Rescue, which was using a pair of choppers to make drops, and also had two strike teams on site. No injuries were reported, nor were any structures damaged, according to the Marines.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

So far, SDFD said the fire had burned about 50 acres so far.

The fire is being kept contained due to helicopters and air tankers dropping retardant. An additional five engines and one more hand crew have been requested.

Local

San Diego 2 hours ago

Charging sea lions at La Jolla Cove spark cohabitation debate… again

Poway 4 hours ago

Poway man gets 31 years to life for 1987 murder, rape in Carlsbad

This is a developing story. NBC 7 is working to update this page as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

MCAS MiramarSan Diegofire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us