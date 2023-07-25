WATCH LIVE: Ground and air crews fighting a brush fire near MCAS Miramar

San Diego fire crews are working to put out a fire that broke out near the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air on a hot Tuesday afternoon.

Both ground and air crews were sent to put out the fire, which is burning near Sycamore Canyon. Smoke from the fire was seen billowing over several large buildings near the fire.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 shows a long line of fire burning in an area with a lot of dry brush and hills. Air crews could be seen overhead dropping water onto the fire.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the base posted on social media site X that the blaze began during an explosive ordinance disposal detonation a little after 2:30 p.m. Officials said the Miramar Fire Department and an all-Marine hand crew were fighting the flames on the ground with assistance from San Diego Fire Rescue, which was using a pair of choppers to make drops, and also had two strike teams on site. No injuries were reported, nor were any structures damaged, according to the Marines.

So far, SDFD said the fire had burned about 50 acres so far.

The fire is being kept contained due to helicopters and air tankers dropping retardant. An additional five engines and one more hand crew have been requested.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 is working to update this page as more information arrives.