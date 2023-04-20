Warm Weekend: Increased Temps to Be Above Normal for San Diego County

A warming trend is going to heat things up for San Diego County in the coming days, with temperatures above normal through the weekend.

Friday marks the warmest day of the week with temperatures forecasted to be 10 degrees warmer than Thursday’s, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. With these conditions, sunny days will be in store for the region for the remainder of the week.

“It doesn’t look like record highs though locally for our county, but there could be some farther up to our north,” Parveen said.

Friday’s forecast is as followed:

Coast: 82 degrees

Inland: 88 degrees

Mountains: 75

Deserts: 93

Thanks to an onshore flow expected during the weekend, temps are slated to decrease a bit after Friday.

“We’re going to start to see a little bit more of an onshore flow on Saturday, so that’s why the temperatures will drop just slightly,” Parveen said. “But it’s still a very nice start to the weekend.”

With the onshore flow continuing Sunday, temperatures will be even more mild to close out the week.