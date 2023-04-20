Couple With 2-Year-Old Daughter Says They Were Attacked at SeaWorld and Security Failed to Step In

A North County San Diego family said they were attacked by another guest at SeaWorld San Diego and criticized park security for not stepping in to help.

A couple was with their two-year-old daughter in line for a ride at the amusement park when another guest confronted them.

The husband, who did not want to be identified because they feared for their safety, said the couple was in line for a ride at the amusement park when a man turned to her and asked "'Why are you looking at me?' to which they replied, we're not looking at you, they told Telemundo 20 in Spanish.

The father said he was holding his two-year-old child on his shoulders when he was attacked. His wife was attacked by two other women.

His daughter "hit her head, really bad," he said. "And after that I heard screaming from my wife and I saw that two ladies were hitting her so I ran and tried to protect her and I couldn't do anything because this guy grabs me again and throws me to the ground again."

" I feared for my life, I was short of breath, I couldn't breathe," the mother said.

They say the attack lasted several minutes and was witnessed by dozens of other people including SeaWorld employees, but security never stepped in to help.

SeaWorld San Diego confirmed to NBC 7 in a statement employees did witness an attack that day and notified security. They did not comment on what happened after security was alerted.

“Earlier this month, a park employee witnessed an altercation involving guests. In accordance with park security protocols, the employee promptly notified park security. Our security team worked with local authorities to address the situation. The safety of our guests and staff is always our top priority.

As part of our commitment to safety, we do not speak publicly about the relevant procedures or equipment we have in place."

The family said they watched their attackers leave the park. According to the San Diego police, no arrests were made.

The family has hired an attorney but it is unclear if they intend to sue.