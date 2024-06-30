Warm weather trend sets in for San Diego's July Fourth, dangerous heat for county deserts

San Diego County is expected to cool down a bit Monday before a warming trend sets in for the rest of the week and into next weekend, forecasters said Sunday.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until at least 8 p.m. Friday, with dangerously hot conditions and highs between 110 and 118 degrees in the desert, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials advised people in those areas to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Authorities also reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

A long duration heat wave is on the way, including the 4th of July holiday. Now is the time to beginning making or altering plans with the heat in mind. Save the outdoor activities for the beach or the evening fireworks shows

The mercury could reach as high as 119 degrees in the desert by Friday, according to the NWS.

Mostly clear conditions are expected in the inland valley areas with highs reaching the upper 80s, and highs are expected to hit the upper 90s near the foothills.

"Slow warming sets in across inland areas starting on Tuesday, continuing into next weekend. Night and morning low clouds and fog will continue along the coast and far western valleys through much of next week," the NWS reported.

The mountains will also heat up, hitting the low 90s to low 100s throughout the week, with mostly clear and sunny conditions.

Sunday's downtown forecast is for patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79 and a north wind from 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

The coast will remain mild through the week, with partly cloudy conditions and highs expected to hit the upper 70s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet and a west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

"Areas of night and morning low clouds and fog will continue along the coast and far western valleys through the week. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday," the NWS said.