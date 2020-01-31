Voters to Decide Future of North County Housing Project

Residents will be asked to vote on the future of a housing project planned for the North County in March.

It's called Measure B.

Measure B is on the ballot for the primary election and will require a majority vote. San Diegans will be voting whether or not to authorize a major housing development located just off Interstate 15, next to the cities of Escondido, San Marcos, and Vista.

The space will include over 2,100 homes, a school, retail space, parks, and open space.

In 2018, the County Board of Supervisors voted to amend the plan - giving a green light to the development. But, after gathering enough signatures, opponents blocked it - sending it to the March ballot to let voters decide.

“This is a sprawl development, outside the growth plan for San Diego, it's not near transit, it's not near jobs, it's out in the hinterlands, so it creates massive traffic impacts,” said Clifton Williams, Spokesperson for “No on Measure B.”

Opponents worry about the impact on I-15, but supporters argue many of the people who will live in the new development area are already driving this route, they’re just commuting to San Diego jobs from outside the county.

“We know there is a housing crisis, not a shortage, not only in San Diego, but throughout the state, throughout the nation and this is one project that addresses such a need here in San Diego,” said Devonna Almagro, spokesperson for “Yes on B.”

There's big money on both sides: The developers want to build homes and make a huge profit. While primary funding against the project is pouring in from the Golden Door - a luxury resort and spa not far from the planned neighborhoods.

“They don't want their nice, silent Zen community to be impacted,” Almagro said.

"This isn't about one entity, this is about a community opposing a project that's really in the wrong place,“ Williams said.

While the project calls for homes starting in the $300,000 range and going up from there, 75% of them would require an annual family income of more than $100,000.

