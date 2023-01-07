Volunteers Search For Maya Millete, Two Years After Her Disappearance

On Saturday, a tribute hike was held at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista in honor of missing Chula Vista mom, Maya Millete.

Jan. 7, 2023, marks two years since the mother of three disappeared. Dozens of people participated in Saturday’s search party.

Many of them were wearing white t-shirts honoring Millete.

“The main part that I really want is we need to bring awareness. We still need help. She’s still out there. She’s still missing. We still need the public’s help to find her and bring her home,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Millete’s sister.

Drouaillet has been leading the search effort for the past two years.

Millete used to hike on the trails volunteers were searching on Saturday. Two years after her disappearance, searchers are hopeful they will find Millete.

“I saw that missing person and I saw there was a group of people coming out. I just felt like I needed to come out here and help, give back and see what I could do,” said Luzzette Manzano, a search volunteer.

Volunteers came from all over the county to show their support.

As the community continues its search, Maya Millete’s husband, Larry Millete, prepares for a possible murder trial.

Maya's body has not been found, but Larry was arrested, and suspected of killing her. Chula Vista Police have worked closely with Maya Millete’s family on the case.

While the investigation into Millete’s disappearance continues, friends and neighbors will continue their search.

“It’s overwhelming. It gives us joy that there is so much support from the community,” said Drouaillet.

Larry Millete is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 11.