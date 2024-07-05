San Diego

Volunteers remove nearly 4k lbs of trash from San Diego County beaches after 4th of July

Friday morning's efforts were conducted by 688 volunteers who collected about 3,906 pounds of trash throughout multiple beaches, according to the Surfrider Foundation

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Volunteers removed nearly 4,000 pounds of trash from nine San Diego County beaches Friday as part of annual efforts to clean up local beaches after the Fourth of July holiday.

Gabriel Racca, Surfrider Foundation San Diego Beach Cleanup Coordinator said, "Many of our volunteers remarked that the beaches seemed cleaner than in previous years, which is a great sign. Despite that, we cannot lose sight of the fact that even one piece of trash on the beach is one piece too many."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Friday morning's efforts were conducted by 688 volunteers. Most of the 3,906 pounds of trash collected were single-use plastics that likely would have washed into the sea, according to the Surfrider Foundation, one of several organizations that took part in the countywide clean-up.

Trash was collected at:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
  • Oceanside Breakwater Way: 135 pounds
  • South Ponto - Sponsored by COOLA: 94 pounds
  • Moonlight Beach - Un Mar De Colores: 125 pounds
  • Pacific Beach - Paddle For Peace: 216 pounds
  • Mission Beach - San Diego Coastkeeper: 231 pounds
  • Fiesta Island - I Love A Clean San Diego: 1,320 pounds
  • San Diego River Estuary & OB Dog Beach - San Diego River Park Foundation: 1,575 pounds
  • OB Pier- Sponsored by Mitch's Seafood -120 pounds
  • Imperial Beach: 90 pounds

"More than anything, we hope our beach cleanups inspire San Diegans to continue down the path of coastal stewardship, to continue lessening their reliance on single-use plastics and hold businesses and governments accountable for the plastic pollution that has no place in our communities, on our beaches or in our ocean," Gabriel Racca added.

Local

San Diego Jul 3

You can get your passport renewed at these pop-up events across San Diego

San Diego Jul 3

Miramar Reservoir to open for on-water recreation Saturday

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoFourth of JulyBeaches
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us