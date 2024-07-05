Volunteers remove nearly 4k lbs of trash from San Diego County beaches after 4th of July

Volunteers removed nearly 4,000 pounds of trash from nine San Diego County beaches Friday as part of annual efforts to clean up local beaches after the Fourth of July holiday.

Gabriel Racca, Surfrider Foundation San Diego Beach Cleanup Coordinator said, "Many of our volunteers remarked that the beaches seemed cleaner than in previous years, which is a great sign. Despite that, we cannot lose sight of the fact that even one piece of trash on the beach is one piece too many."

Friday morning's efforts were conducted by 688 volunteers. Most of the 3,906 pounds of trash collected were single-use plastics that likely would have washed into the sea, according to the Surfrider Foundation, one of several organizations that took part in the countywide clean-up.

Trash was collected at:

Oceanside Breakwater Way: 135 pounds

South Ponto - Sponsored by COOLA: 94 pounds

Moonlight Beach - Un Mar De Colores: 125 pounds

Pacific Beach - Paddle For Peace: 216 pounds

Mission Beach - San Diego Coastkeeper: 231 pounds

Fiesta Island - I Love A Clean San Diego: 1,320 pounds

San Diego River Estuary & OB Dog Beach - San Diego River Park Foundation: 1,575 pounds

OB Pier- Sponsored by Mitch's Seafood -120 pounds

Imperial Beach: 90 pounds

"More than anything, we hope our beach cleanups inspire San Diegans to continue down the path of coastal stewardship, to continue lessening their reliance on single-use plastics and hold businesses and governments accountable for the plastic pollution that has no place in our communities, on our beaches or in our ocean," Gabriel Racca added.