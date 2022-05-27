Voit Goes Deep, Padres Down Pirates in Series Opener

The sky was gorgeous over Petco Park on Friday night. The final tally on the scoreboard looked even better.

San Diego finally got something going with their offense in a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Pirates to snap their brief 2-game losing streak

Sean Manaea got the start and gave up a home run to the 2nd batter he faced, Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (who has been the subject of trade rumors to the Padres for a while now). The lefty allowed two more in a double by Diego Castillo in the 4th inning to fall behind 3-0 and looked like he'd take a loss despite another quality start, allowing just those three runs on four hits in 7.0 innings of work.

In the 6th inning, his offense finally hooked him up. Jurickson Profar and Eric Hosmer singled and with two outs Luke Voit stepped to the plate. Voit had already whiffed twice and has been in such a funk he might strike out hitting off a tee. One swing of the bat can change a lot of fortunes.

Voit hammered a Will Crowe offering into the left field seats for a 3-run, game-tying home run that lit up the sellout crowd. It was Voit's 3rd homer of the year and the first homer for the Padres as a team since Saturday when Manny Machado hit a solo bomb in San Francisco.

Nabil Crismatt threw a scoreless 8th inning to drop his season ERA to 1.19 and strengthen one of the more unlikely, but deserving, cases to be an All-Star in Padres history. In the bottom of the 8th, Duane Underwood Jr. committed one of baseball's Cardinal sins:

He walked the leadoff hitter.

Underwood gave Machado a free pass and that turned out to be his undoing. Eric Hosmer hit a 25-hopper up the middle for a single that sent Manny to 3rd and Wil Myers followed with a shattered bat single to centerfield to give the Friars a 4-3 lead.

Taylor Rogers made it stand up for his 17th save of the year. The Friars have the right guy on the mound to win another series on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove gets the start against J.T. Brubaker.

