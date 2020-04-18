Voigt Drive at UC San Diego to Close Until Fall 2021 for Trolley-Related Construction

A section of Voigt Drive at UC San Diego will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians starting Monday to allow for construction relating to the Mid-Coast Trolley line, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) said.

The project will widen Voigt Drive, improve underground utilities, and add a new bicycle lane and sidewalks, SANDAG said. It hopes to improve traffic flow in the area.

The "Voigt Drive Improvements" project is happening alongside Mid-Coast Trolley construction to provide direct access to the future Voigt Drive Trolley Station, SANDAG said.

Construction along Voigt Drive is part of ongoing efforts by SANDAG, Caltrans, and UC San Diego to realign Voigt Drive and Campus Point Drive, according to SANDAG. Voigt Drive is expected to reopen in fall 2021, just before the planned completion of the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

The closure will be in effect between the entrance to the UC San Diego Triton Baseball Field and the Campus Point Drive intersection. MTS bus routes 201 and 202 will be rerouted to a temporary stop on Athena Circle, just south of Health Sciences Drive.

SANDAG said access to the UC San Diego Medical Center and Emergency Department will not be impacted. Access to Scripps Memorial Hospital and Anderson Medical Pavilion will remain available via Genesee Avenue to the north.

The next phase of work is expected to begin in June 2020 and will impact Campus Point Drive.

Nine new stations are part of the project and under construction. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021. To learn more, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/MidCoast.