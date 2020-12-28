Voices for Justice: Stories That Amplified San Diego Voices in 2020

We're just a few pages away from closing the book on 2020, but this year's story is merely a chapter in the centuries-long fight for social justice in America.

Ardent demonstrations in the streets, from the biggest metropolitans to suburbs like La Mesa, California, mostly in response to Black men and women killed or otherwise disserved by police, amplified the voices of movers and shakers in our communities and opened wide the eyes and ears of the privileged many who downplayed or outright ignored the country's division along racial lines.

It's been decades since the width of our country's division has been more apparent, and NBC 7 dedicated a website section -- Voices for Justice -- to national and local stories that shed light, uplift, but most of all, paint the real picture.

Here are a few of our local favorites from this year.

NBC 7's Alexis Rivas conducted a social experiment of sorts in Balboa Park.

The phrases "Black Lives Matter" and "Make America Great Again" evoke different emotions and reactions for different people. To get a better idea of where San Diegans stood, NBC 7 set up cameras and a microphone stand in Balboa Park and asked people to react.

Everyone we spoke to knew both phrases well, but that didn't mean they knew what to say.

Click here for the full story.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar sat down with an Encinitas woman who's been fighting adversity all her life, and is now trying to make a difference.

Most people have a social media account these days, which means pseudo-activism is but a few taps or clicks away. There will always be that person in the comments of a change-driving social media campaign post telling someone to put their money where their mouth is, but that isn't what motivated Constance Jones to open her checkbook.

Some might say that Jones, who's dealt with and overcome her share of challenges, had as much of a reason as anyone to only look out for herself, but Jones said simply, "We want to see Black people succeeding, people of color succeeding..."

Click here for the full story.

NBC 7 photojournalist Scott Baird brings us the story of Project Rebound, a mentorship program reversing the school to prison pipeline.

“We’re reversing the school-to-prison pipeline by creating a prison-to-school pipeline."

Xuan Santos, Ph.D., an associate professor and Chicano studies educator at Cal State University San Marcos, knows growing up in the tough Boyle Heights community of Los Angeles is the reason he has become a success. He credits his "OG's" -- Opportunity Givers -- for helping turn his life around, so it was natural for him to return the favor.

He founded Project Rebound, a program that helps mentor and educate people who were once incarcerated, empowering them to become functioning members of society.

Click here for the full story.

Measure B's passing means the current Community Review Board on Police Practices will be replaced by a commission with more investigative power. NBC 7's Amber Frias explains.

With the passing of Measure B, which was supported by nearly 75% of voters, San Diego's Community Review Board on Police Practices will be replaced by the Commission on Police Practices.

But it's more than just a name change. The new group will be made up of city council-appointed members who will have subpoena power when conducting investigations into alleged police officer misconduct. The commission will also recommend reforms to the city council and the San Diego Police Department.

Click here for the full story.

NBC 7's Joe Little tells shares how a few cider makers are putting their money, and cider, where their mouth is.

Sean Harris, the owner of Serpentine Cider in Miramar, and Jonathan Barbarin, owner of nearby Thunderhawk Alements brewery, watched profits funnel down the drain for the better part of 2020.

Despite the struggles, Harris and Barbarin fill cans one-by-one with a new cider called “Black Is Beautiful." Neither will make a single cent off the beverage.

Black Is Beautiful is an alcoholic beverage that has been adopted and adapted by hundreds of breweries, cideries and wineries across the country to raise awareness about racial injustices, and raise money for supportive causes.

“We’re going through some hardships with the business, but it’s nothing compared to what some people go through on a daily basis,” Harris said.

Click here for the full story.