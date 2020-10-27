Vista Unified Votes to Activate Campus Closure Protocols in Response to Student COVID Cases

The Vista Unified School Districts board voted Tuesday to activate a series of school closure protocols that will see campuses close for at least two weeks if certain coronavirus case criteria are satisfied. At least one campus will close Thursday as a result.

With a unanimous vote, the board approved operating under the Vista Secondary Threshold Model and will send students back to distance learning if their school sets off one of the following triggers.

If there are two or more positive student or staff cases at a school, the entire campus will close for two weeks and students will shift to the "Vista Virtual" (distance learning) model.

If there are three secondary schools (middle school, high school, or a combo campus) with at least one positive student or staff case, each campus will close for two weeks and students will shift to Vista Virtual.

If the county shifts to Purple Tier (Tier 4) while any school site is in a two-week closure, students will stay in Vista Virtual until the county moves out of Purple Tier.

The changes will go into effect on Thursday.

Mission Vista High School, which already has two confirmed cases among students and satisfies the first trigger, will return to campus Wednesday but shift to distance learning for at least two weeks starting Thursday.

The district has not confirmed if the cases at Mission Vista combined with the cases at Alta Vista and Roosevelt will lead to closures at the latter two campuses due to the second trigger being satisfied.

School Cases Mission Vista High School 2 Alta Vista High School 1 Roosevelt Middle School 1 Alamosa Park Elementary School 1 Mission Meadows Elementary School 1 Vista Unified School District's COVID-19 dashboard

Combined, the six cases have forced more than 400 students and nearly two dozen staff into 14-day quarantine. The district said there's now a teacher shortage because so many staffers are suddenly unable to work, and also because fewer substitute teachers are willing to take jobs.

The district called Tuesday's special board meeting on Monday shortly after confirming its third and fourth student cases at Roosevelt and Alamosa Park. Then it confirmed the fifth at Mission Meadows Tuesday afternoon and the sixth at Alta Vista during the meeting.

District campuses reopened Oct. 20. Parents were given the option of the Vista Classic or Vista Virtual models and about half chose to send their students to campuses.

Two first two cases at Mission Vista High led to the quarantine of 275 students and nine staff; The case at Roosevelt Middle sent 95 students and nine staff into quarantine; The case at Alamosa Park forced 26 students and two staffers into quarantine; and the case at Mission Meadows put 33 students and three staffers in quarantine. The district said the exposure impact of the case at Alta Vista is expected to be minimal.

The district’s in-person teaching model has come under criticism from the teacher’s union, whose president said social distancing protocols are difficult to follow because classrooms are too crowded.

“It’s such a disruptive system for kids to go under quarantine, come back in, go under quarantine, come back in. How can we bring down the anxiety of our community when there’s such a disruption of student learning,” said Keri Avila, president of the Vista Teachers Association.

