Vista Unified substitute teacher and coach accused of sexual offenses with 13-year-old

A Vista Unified School District (VUSD) substitute teacher was arrested Monday two days after a parent found him in a car engaged in inappropriate activity with her 13-year-old daughter Guajome Lake Park in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The mother found her daughter in the car with Connor Chavone, 27, on Saturday. An investigation identified Chavone as the suspect and revealed that he was employed by VUSD and a coach for the Carlsbad-based, all-girls Seaside Water Polo Club, according to OPD.

Chavone is also a former lifeguard for the City of Encinitas and a former open-water lifeguard for the City of Carlsbad, OPD said.

OPD tried to arrest Chavone the night of the alleged incident but he couldn't be found. He was arrested two days later and a search warrant was executed at his home in Carlsbad, according to OPD.

At this point, Chavone is facing four felony charges: arranging a meeting with a minor, luring a minor for a sexual offense and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The VUSD is cooperating with OPD's investigation, the department said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact OPD's Family Protection Unit at (760) 435-4377.