Covid-19

Vista Unified School District OKs Full-Time, In-Person Learning in April

By Rafael Avitabile and NBC 7 Staff

A Vista Unified School District school bus.
NBC 7

The Vista Unified School District board voted in favor of bringing students back on campuses five days per week beginning April 5.

Board members met Tuesday evening to discuss secondary school reopenings in light of two events: a recent Superior Court ruling barring the California Department of Public Health from restricting districts from reopening based on their county's tier status; and revised guidance from the CDC surrounding social distancing in classrooms.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Further details on the announcement are expected Wednesday morning, according to VUSD Superintendent Matt Doyle.

In most schools, kids can now be three feet apart, but there's a hitch here in California, reports NBC 7's Allison Ash.

Back in November, the district decided to shift students from part-time, in-person learning to a fully virtual schedule until at least January due to a holiday season coronavirus case surge that caused staffing shortages and forced several campuses to close for two-week quarantine periods.

Vista Unified Shifts Middle and High School Students Back to Distance Learning for Rest of 2020

VUSD is home to more than two dozen schools, six of which are middle schools and seven of which are high schools. The district's 16 elementary schools remained open to in-person learning through the winter.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: New Vaccination Sites Open; No Deaths Reported

Twitter 47 mins ago

San Diegan Creates Twitter Bot to Help Find Open Vaccine Appointments

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19San Diego CountyCoronavirus in San Diego Countyreopening schoolsVista Unified School District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us