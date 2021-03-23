Vista Unified School District OKs Full-Time, In-Person Learning in April

The Vista Unified School District board voted in favor of bringing students back on campuses five days per week beginning April 5.

Board members met Tuesday evening to discuss secondary school reopenings in light of two events: a recent Superior Court ruling barring the California Department of Public Health from restricting districts from reopening based on their county's tier status; and revised guidance from the CDC surrounding social distancing in classrooms.

Further details on the announcement are expected Wednesday morning, according to VUSD Superintendent Matt Doyle.

In most schools, kids can now be three feet apart, but there's a hitch here in California, reports NBC 7's Allison Ash.

Back in November, the district decided to shift students from part-time, in-person learning to a fully virtual schedule until at least January due to a holiday season coronavirus case surge that caused staffing shortages and forced several campuses to close for two-week quarantine periods.

VUSD is home to more than two dozen schools, six of which are middle schools and seven of which are high schools. The district's 16 elementary schools remained open to in-person learning through the winter.

