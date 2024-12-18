Parents raise concerns over DEI assignment at Rancho Buena Vista High School

A high school math teacher in Vista is at the center of controversy because of a diversity, equity and inclusion exercise.

Last week, some Rancho Buena Vista freshmen participating in an elective seminar class were given the following instructions: "Stand in a circle. Each of you is now gay or lesbian, and you are about to begin your coming out process. You cannot talk for the rest of this activity."

A parent posted the assignment on social media and complained at Tuesday night's board meeting.

“Very uncomfortable," parent James Leon said. "She told me right away when she got home. She said, 'Dad, you have to hear this."

His daughter told him that she snapped a photo of the instructions and, along with six other kids, walked out of class.

“She wanted to show me what was going on because she knows I am not for teaching any of that stuff in school,“ Leon said.

He says, among other things, the seminar class is designed to teach kids how to be socially current. He was not expecting this.

NBC 7 sent three emails this week and last to the school principal and superintendent but got no response.

Vista Unified School District Superintendent Matt Doyle dodged NBC 7's questions before the executive session at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.

Just after 7 p.m., four San Diego County Sheriff's deputies in two zone cars showed up at the meeting on a “preserve the peace call,” according to county dispatch. NBC 7 asked regular attendees if this had ever happened before, and they said no.

Whoever summoned law enforcement may have expected this to be a hot button off agenda item. It is.

“I don’t see how this is part of the California curriculum for education," Leon told board members. "There is nothing that it does other than groom children."

Leon wasn’t the only one that spoke.

"I am totally disgusted," a district bus driver said. "I am ashamed I work for the district, and you guys allow this to happen in our schools."

A fellow teacher spoke in support of the exercise.

"People with no connection to our community or even our state have started to flood RBV social media accounts with additional unfounded accusations and slanderous statements,” he said.

Leon’s daughter returned to class. He says she was offered an alternative assignment. This, however, is not likely the end of the heated debate. He says she is scheduled to meet with Doyle after the holidays.