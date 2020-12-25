Visiting Family Through a Window: Christmas for those in Assisted Living Facilities

Christmas may seem hard enough being separated from family and loved ones, but for people in assisted living facilities and their families-- it can be heartbreaking.

Visitors haven't been allowed inside local nursing facilities since restrictions were first put in place back in March.

"He wasn't feeling very well this morning and I don't think he recognized me," said Jeanette French who was visiting her husband Norman for the third time this Christmas Day.

Norman has heart and lung problems. French says he's lived here at the Escondido Post Acute Rehab for about a year. Visitors are not allowed inside the facility.

"When you are with somebody for 64 years that's a long time. I can't even touch him you know," she said.

Another woman NBC 7 spoke to brought her kids to see their grandmother, she is 100 years old. They spoke only through the window.

Kevin Denver brought food and spoke to his cousin, who is a resident at the nursing facility, also through his window.

"This place, they take care of their patients so good. I met so many people here the last four years," Denver said.

Health Department records indicate Post Acute Rehab has the highest number of resident and staff coronavirus cases of all skilled nursing facilities in San Diego County.

The facility gets high marks from families NBC 7 spoke with for it's patient care.

"At least I get to see him I don't know what I would do if I didn't get to see him," French said she plans her whole day around visits with her husband. "I thank God even for him being here thank you one more day he's alive."

French has no illusions about Norman ever coming home. She can't care for him the way he is cared for at the nursing facility. Her only wish this Christmas was to see him and next Christmas her wish is to see him and hold his hand.

According to the state, Escondido Post Acute Rehab has had more than 100 cases at its facility this month alone. NBC 7 has reached out for comment but has not yet heard back.