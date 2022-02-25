Video Footage of Deputy's Fatal Shooting of Auto-Theft Suspect Released

Authorities on Friday released video footage of the fatal shooting by a sheriff's deputy of an auto-theft suspect who ran him and a fellow lawman down with a stolen vehicle while trying to evade arrest in an Otay Mesa parking lot.

The images show the sheriff's personnel trying to pull Mizael Corrales, 31, from behind the wheel of the SUV, which they found parked outside a row of businesses at Roll Drive and Via de la Amistad shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As they struggled with Corrales and shouted at him to surrender, the SUV suddenly lurched backward, knocking sheriff's Detective Anthony Garcia and the other deputy onto the pavement.

A man suspected of driving a stolen car was shot and killed Saturday in Otay Mesa after trying to evade authorities at a strip mall while knocking over an officer in the process, SDPD said.

Garcia responded by firing 13 rounds from his service pistol into the vehicle, which proceeded to back into another parked car, then rolled forward for a short distance before crashing into two stationary sheriff's vehicles and coming to a stop.

The out-of-control SUV narrowly missed one of two other people who had been inside the vehicle when deputies approached and had been removed by the personnel prior to the shooting, authorities said.

Corrales died at the scene, despite lifesaving attempts by deputies and paramedics.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Garcia, a 16-year member of the sheriff's department assigned to its Bomb/Arson Unit, and the other deputy struck by the SUV were treated for minor injuries, said Lt. Andra Brown of the SDPD, which is heading investigations into the shooting because it occurred in San Diego.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The detective's use of lethal force also will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, the county Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board, the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, Brown said.