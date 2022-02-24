Man Suspected of Driving Stolen Car Shot, Killed by Officer in Otay Mesa ID'd

A man suspected of driving a stolen car who was shot and killed Saturday by an officer in Otay Mesa has been identified by police.

The man has been identified as Mizael Corrales, 31, of San Diego. The officer involved in the shooting has been identified by Detective Anthony Garcia, a 16-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The fatal shooting took place Saturday morning on the 2400 block of Roll Drive, near the U.S.-Mexico border. Officials said they spotted a white SUV that was reported stolen parked at the strip mall.

Once officers arrived at the scene, officers attempted to contact the driver, Corrales, giving him commands to exit the vehicle. Deputies were able to remove two passengers from the car, but Corrales did not comply with deputies’ orders and instead, attempted to drive away and struck two deputies, knocking them to the ground, according to SDPD.

This prompted Garcia to fire his service weapon, SDPD said. The vehicle continued to drive away and struck two sheriff’s vehicles before coming to a stop.

The two passengers who were not injured were being questioned, police said.



Corrales was taken out of the car and officers rendered aid to him, but he was later pronounced dead.

"I heard gunshots and it sounded a lot of gunshots. It sounded like there was a shootout happening. I thought it was a driveby," said Derian Cruz, a witness. "Everyone inside the 7-Eleven was afraid."

The investigation for the fatal shooting is ongoing. Once the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine if the officer assumes any criminal liability for his actions.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.