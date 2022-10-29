Victim in Car-to-Car Shooting in Chula Vista ID'd, Police Searching for Suspect

Police Friday identified a 38-year-old driver who was shot to death this week during a confrontation with another driver in Chula Vista.

Eduardo Villasenor, of Chula Vista, was fatally shot after being approached by another driver in the 500 block of E Street before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said that after the shooting the suspect got back in his vehicle and fled the scene heading westbound on E Street towards Interstate 5. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Villasenor in the driver seat of his black Nissan Altima, which stopped along a curb, with multiple gunshot wounds. Villasenor was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Chula Vista Police said.

Witnesses told police both vehicles had stopped in the middle of the street and both drivers approached each other before the shooting.

The gunman, described as a bald-headed, light-skinned man, was driving a gray older-model four-door Nissan Altima with a dent on the rear driver's- side quarter panel, and stickers on the driver's side of the trunk and the passenger-side rear window.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

