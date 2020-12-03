Firefighters Halt 3 Acre Fire Sparked in San Marcos

Firefighters quickly halt vegetation fire that sparked amid dangerous winds in San Marcos, threatening homes.
The Sycamore fire was reported at around noon and by 1 p.m. the rate of spread had been stopped.
San Marcos Fire Department said the fire had a slow rate of spread backed by a strong east wind. Cal Fire San Diego said the fire had grown to 3 acres before the spread was stopped.
Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours for mop-up and containment.
The Sycamore fire was reported amid a red flag warning. Meanwhile, a high wind warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday while a wind advisory will be in place until 4 p.m. Thursday for coastal communities.
No other information was available.
