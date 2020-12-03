Cal Fire San Diego

Firefighters Halt 3 Acre Fire Sparked in San Marcos

By NBC 7 Staff

SAN MARCOS FIRE SDGE CAM
SDG&E

Firefighters quickly halt vegetation fire that sparked amid dangerous winds in San Marcos, threatening homes.

The Sycamore fire was reported at around noon and by 1 p.m. the rate of spread had been stopped.

San Marcos Fire Department said the fire had a slow rate of spread backed by a strong east wind. Cal Fire San Diego said the fire had grown to 3 acres before the spread was stopped.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours for mop-up and containment.

The Sycamore fire was reported amid a red flag warning. Meanwhile, a high wind warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday while a wind advisory will be in place until 4 p.m. Thursday for coastal communities.

Red Flag Warning Remains in Place as Santa Ana Gusts Fan East County Fire

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Cal Fire San DiegoSan Marcos Fire
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us