Vegetation fire burning quickly in Marron Valley, near US-Mexico border

San Diego County firefighters are battling a vegetation fire on Sunday afternoon in Marron Valley near the U.S.-Mexico border burning quickly and threatening structures.
By 2:27 p.m., the fire, dubbed Border 65 Fire, had already burned 45 acres at a moderate spread and continues to threaten structures, prompting fire crews to call for additional resources, according to Cal Fire.
This is a developing story and NBC 7's digital team will continue to update this page as more information arrives into the newsroom.
