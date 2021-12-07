USS Midway Museum Hosting Free Remembrance on 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

Those whose lives were cut short during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago will be honored in a remembrance on Tuesday held at the USS Midway Museum.

A missing man formation flyover by Air Group One, traditional Pearl Harbor two-bell tap and ceremonial wreath-laying will take place at the event to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. All are invited to observe the free event and reflect on the lives lost.

Good morning from the Embarcadero. The @USSMidwayMuseum will be holding a ceremony at 9am, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. The ceremony will be dedicated to Pearl Harbor survivor Stu Hedley, who died this year, just shy of his 100th bday. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/BstcicoguR — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) December 7, 2021

Cmdr. Bralyn Cathey, commander of USS John Finn, will be a guest speaker at the Midway.

This marks the first Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony without Stu Hedley, a longtime San Diego resident, veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor who died earlier this year just shy of his 100th birthday.

The ceremony will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. before museum hours. Visitors must arrive by 9:30 a.m. to get free admission to the museum after the remembrance.

