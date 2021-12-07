Pearl Harbor

USS Midway Museum Hosting Free Remembrance on 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attack

Visitors must arrive by 9:30 a.m. to get free admission to the museum after the remembrance

By Audra Stafford and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Those whose lives were cut short during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago will be honored in a remembrance on Tuesday held at the USS Midway Museum.

A missing man formation flyover by Air Group One, traditional Pearl Harbor two-bell tap and ceremonial wreath-laying will take place at the event to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. All are invited to observe the free event and reflect on the lives lost.

Cmdr. Bralyn Cathey, commander of USS John Finn, will be a guest speaker at the Midway.

This marks the first Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony without Stu Hedley, a longtime San Diego resident, veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor who died earlier this year just shy of his 100th birthday.

The ceremony will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. before museum hours. Visitors must arrive by 9:30 a.m. to get free admission to the museum after the remembrance.

