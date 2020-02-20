US Citizen Held in Mexican Jail Following Car Crash

A GoFundMe page is pleading for the public’s help in getting Rob Thomas home, a U.S. citizen who has been held in a Mexican jail following a car crash involving a taxi in the Tijuana-Ensenada area.

“We’ve spent several days trying to come to some sort of agreement with those who were injured and we hope it will be resolved,” Jaime Hernandez told Telemundo 20. He is an attorney for Thomas and said the Feb. 16 car crash could have happened to anybody.

“We’re all exposed, including the Mexican citizens and all of a sudden, they’ve confused us with some accusations,” Hernandez said.

The others who were involved in the incident were five Mexican citizens who live in Tijuana. They were going to go fishing at a nearby beach. The passengers in the taxi included the owner, his wife, some workers and an 11-year-old child.

“Just like a lightning strike, but it was so loud that we shouted because we got scared,” said Edilberto Garcia, who was involved in the crash.

A judge in Rosarito determined on Wednesday that the damages in the incident amounted to $30,000 because the driver was hospitalized in Mexicali while his wife injured her right leg in the crash.

“This woman is broken,” Garcia said. He told Telemundo 20 that the woman had broken her knee as a result of the incident.

Thomas’ lawyer said the charges would have been dropped if a Mexican citizen had been involved in the crash. However, his client’s foreign status creates the presumption of escape. They had hoped Thomas would have been released on Wednesday.