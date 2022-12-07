Upgrading Schools, Upgrading Students in the South Bay

Thousands of Sweetwater Union High School District students welcomed shiny new additions to their schools this week. Bonita Vista High in Chula Vista got a new stadium. Mar Vista in Imperial Beach got a new pool. San Ysidro High christened a new Navy Junior ROTC building.

“It’s a huge step up and I’m excited for the next generation of elementary school and high schoolers to be a part of this pool,” said Bradford Dixon while standing alongside Mar Vista’s new competitive swimming pool.

The new pool replaced a 50-year-old facility.

“I feel very blessed that people were actually taking time to fund the program like NJROTC,” said San Ysidro senior Jon Miranda during a tour of the new classrooms.

Miranda and fellow senior Richie Bandejas, Jr. said the ROTC program is really a citizenship-building class.

The NJROTC at @SanYsidroHigh hit the POWER UP button. It’s just one of three new projects completed this month in the @SUHSD. @nbcsandiego at 4 and 6. pic.twitter.com/TtLOtSIIxR — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) December 7, 2022

“It just felt great to finally have a stadium so our fans can come watch us,” smiled Bonita Vista soccer star Aaliyah Campbell.

The SUHSD said the funding for all three projects came from Proposition O, which was approved by voters in 2006, and Mello-Roos funds.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Nadege Johnson, Grants and Communications Manager for SUHSD.

Johnson said the improvements will elevate the schools and the students.

“It gives them a sense of pride in their school and their community,” she said.

“I’m kind of happy that we finally get it because it’s our senior year,” added Campbell.

“It motivates you to actually do well in school so that you can use the pool,” explained Mar Vista junior swimmer Lexi Quinones.

“Fortunately, before we are able to graduate, we get to experience the new building that we’ve always been told about,” smiled Bandejas.

Johnson said the upgrades and improvements don’t end with these three projects. She said there are other projects at other schools already in the works but was unable to provide specifics.