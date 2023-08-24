University of San Diego football players being investigated after hazing allegation

The University of San Diego is investigating allegations of hazing inside its football program.

A representative from USD sent NBC 7 a statement saying, in part, that its football coaching staff learned of the alleged hazing during "pre-season activities" on Aug. 18 and, having earlier explained "expectations of conduct" to players, temporarily suspended all football activities.

It's unclear at this point how many players are involved, as well as the nature of the alleged behavior. The university said, however, that it doesn't believe anyone was physically hurt in any incident(s).

In a statement from USD, the school said it has a "zero-tolerance policy" on hazing:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On Aug. 18, USD’s football coaching staff learned of alleged hazing between members of the university’s team during pre-season activities. USD has a zero-tolerance policy on hazing and takes reports of inappropriate conduct and violations of the Student Code of Conduct with the utmost seriousness. Expectations of conduct were clearly articulated to players as part of their pre-season onboarding and training.

USD immediately suspended all football activities and the Department of Athletics and the Department of Public Safety initiated a preliminary investigation. The university does not believe anyone was physically harmed.

Certain members of the team are facing disciplinary action including suspension from football activities. Investigations into potential misconduct continue, and anyone found responsible will be subject to appropriate consequences. The remaining players resumed activities and practice under the close guidance of USD’s coaching staff today.

Decisions on individual player participation will be made as the investigation continues, with the safety and well-being of players as the top priority.

This is Toreros' first year under head coach Brandon Moore, a former NFL linebacker who last year coached Colorado School of Mines to their first appearance in the D-II national championship game. He was hired to replace Dale Lindsay, the winningest coach in USD and Pioneer Football League history. The 80-year-old Lindsay has hinted that he did not choose to retire and was instead let go by the university after a 5-5 season, despite leading the Toreros to six straight PFL Conference championships and five trips to the FCS Playoffs.

With some Toreros players facing disciplinary action, possibly including suspension from football, it's not clear what effect that will have on the team's season opener, when they match up against the Mustangs Sept. 2 up at Cal Poly.