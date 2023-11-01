University of San Diego athletic director resigns while football team faces hazing allegations

University of San Diego Executive Director of Athletics Bill McGillis has resigned.

The departure of McGillis comes as the USD football team is the subject of a hazing investigation. There was no indication the resignation was linked to the investigation and a news release from the university said the athletic director was leaving "for another professional opportunity."

Allegations of hazing within the Torero football program were first made public in August. Then in October, former USD quarterback A.J. Perez filed a civil lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court alleging hazing of a sexual nature.

McGillis was at USD for 7 years.

In a statement posted on the USD website, McGillis says, "My wife, Margie, and I decided that now is the right time to step away, hit reset and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead I have treasured my seven years at the University of San Diego. USD is a special place with a community of amazing students, faculty, staff and alumni. I will be forever grateful to President Harris, our Board of Trustees, university colleagues, our outstanding Athletics administrative team and an incredible group of head and assistant coaches for the opportunity to serve together in supporting our 400+ scholar-athletes. I am especially proud of the extraordinary achievements of our scholar-athletes and coaches."

NBC 7 reached out to the university for further comment, and was referred to a statement posted on the USD website, which included the following comment from USD President:

"I want to thank Bill McGillis for his tireless efforts on behalf of USD, as well as his dedicated support of our student-athletes," said USD President James T. Harris, III. "We wish Bill, his wife Margie and their family the very best."

Torero football practices remain closed, and all players and head coach Brandon Moore remain unavailable for interviews.